Dublin local authorities come together for 'Breathe Life' campaign to improve air quality

An aerial view of Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, February 17, 2020 - 09:35 AM

Dublin is to become the first Irish city to sign a commitment to bring air quality to safe levels by 2030.

All four local authorities in the county are joining the 'Breathe Life' campaign.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Dublin, Tom Brabazon, says hitting the targets will involve difficult and potentially unpopular decisions.

He's calling on Dubliners to be 'Climate Brave' in order to make the changes happen.

Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Eoghan O’ Brien added: “We are seeing more of the impacts of climate change on our environment and the actions that are needed to tackle this crisis require the support of the entire community.

"We have already acted in Fingal to improve air quality with programs like the School Streets initiative which has already reduced carbon emissions outside of a primary school in Malahide."

According to the World Health Organisation 92% of people around the world breathe air quality which falls short of the recommended guidelines.

TOPIC: Climate change

