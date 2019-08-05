News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin hostel evacuated over suspected gas leak

Inner City Helping Homeless CEO Anthony Flynn
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, August 05, 2019 - 08:40 AM

A hostel on Amiens Street in Dublin that accommodated 30 homeless people was evacuated last night due to a suspected gas leak.

The Inner City Helping Homeless mobile unit worked with the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive to ensure everyone in the hostel had a roof over their head for the night.

The charity's CEO Anthony Flynn said that the incident led to 30 people being on the street with their belongings following the evacuation.

ICHH says the evacuation has brought up a number of questions on whether the building is fit for purpose.

"The building in question was previously condemned as not fit for purpose which raises grave concerns on the checks done on buildings being used to accommodate homeless people," Mr O'Flynn said.

"The DRHE were very quick to respond and put an immediate plan in place for the people that were evacuated tonight but we want a proper investigation started on whether that building was fit for purpose in the first place.

"People’s safety has to be the priority," he said.

