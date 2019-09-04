Dublin homeless hub shelved after charity pulls out over its suitability

Plans for a new homeless hub in Clontarf in Dublin have been shelved.

It comes after the charity behind the proposed facility withdrew from the process.

Back in July, Dublin City Council approved plans for the Dublin Simon Community to re-open the old La Verna nursing home as a homeless centre.

Residents in the Dublin 3 area had expressed concern about the proposals.

At the time, local representatives said there were already six similar hubs in the area and that there had been a lack of consultation with the locals.

According to The Herald, The Dublin Simon Community has pulled out of the project, saying it now believes the 22-bedroom facility is not suitable for the proposed centre's complex needs.

It is unclear what will now happen to the vacant plot on Haddon Road, but it may be turned into a residential development instead.