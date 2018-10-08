Home»Breaking News»ireland

Dublin homeless charity to receive European Citizen's Prize

Monday, October 08, 2018 - 05:24 PM

A Dublin-based homeless charity will be presented with the European Citizen's Prize in Brussels tomorrow.

Inner City Helping Homeless is being acknowledged for its work helping rough sleepers on the streets of the capital.

Following nominations by all four Sinn Féin MEPs earlier this year, the charity's Anthony Flynn will accept the honour in the European Parliament.

Speaking this afternoon, Mr Flynn said: "At home the issue of housing and homelessness is a serious one, one that is not being adequately dealt with by our government.

We have a national emergency, an emergency that our government fails to address.

"The Irish government, although stating it is an emergency, have yet to reach out to Europe for support.

"My time in Europe will be spent requesting that the European Commission appoints a Special Rapporteur on housing and homelessness and force the Irish government to address the housing crisis with the urgency it demands."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

HomelessnessCharityInner City Helping HomelessDublin

