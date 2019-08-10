News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin gets first 'phone box' defibrillator in Stoneybatter

Dublin gets first 'phone box' defibrillator in Stoneybatter
Assistant Chief Fire Officer at Phibsborough Fire Station, John Keogh with Cllr Janice Boylan, Cllr Mary Fitzpatrick and Alan Ecock.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, August 10, 2019 - 06:29 PM

Dublin's Deputy Lord Mayor, Mary Fitzpatrick presided over the official opening of a phone box in Stoneybatter today.The phonebox houses the defibrillator which can deliver a life-saving electric shock to a victim of cardiac arrest.The box is located on Aughim street at Stoneybatter Green and is the first in Dublin to be set up by the Heart of Ireland project.Members of the Dublin Firebrigade gave free CPR demonstrations on the day.

A Phibsborough fire officer showing Cllr Mart Fitzpatrick how to perform CPR.
A Phibsborough fire officer showing Cllr Mart Fitzpatrick how to perform CPR.

Local man Alan Ecock came up with the idea after spotting an installation in Killarney last year and explained how it works:

He added today: "When you approach the defibrillator box, you're asked to dial 999. Once you dial 999 you'll be put through to the ambulance service. The ambulance service will give you the PIN number over the phone and they'll dispatch a paramedic to the scene as well. If you need assistance working the defibrillator, that will be given over the phone until you're joined by the paramedic."

Speaking before the launch, Mr Ecock said the initiative was an important one for the community in Stoneybatter, and hopes for more to appear across the city."

"‘This initiative is so important for us in Stoneybatter and will help us support the community and save lives. We see this as just the start - and with the support of Dublin City Council we might just see more retro phone boxes defibs across the city."

Brigid Sinnott, Resuscitation Manager at the Irish Heart Foundation, said: "When a person suffers a cardiac arrest, their chance of survival decreases by 10% every minute that passes without CPR and defibrillation. If CPR is commenced immediately, the persons chance of survival doubles.

"AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators) are simple to use, and need to be available, accessible and in working order to make the difference in communities.

"We are delighted that the local people in Stoneybatter will benefit from this new AED and it will improve their chance of surviving an out of hospital cardiac arrest in their community.’

