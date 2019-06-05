News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin Gardaí search for missing girl

15-year-old Nadine Walsh.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 05, 2019 - 05:41 PM

A teenage girl has gone missing from her home in Dublin.

Gardaí are asking for help to find 15-year-old Nadine Walsh who has been missing from the Mountjoy area since Monday.

She is described as being five foot five inches tall, slim with brown eyes and brown hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket, wine trousers and black runners.

Anyone with information on Nadine’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Gardaí ask for help to find Dublin boy missing for over a week

More on this topic

Gardaí ask for help to find Dublin boy missing for over a week

Missing teen believed to have travelled to Dublin city

Coast guard involved in major search underway for missing person on Lough Ree

Update: Missing Dublin boy found safe and well

missing personTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Free CPR training available in Cork as Glanmire lifesaver group reaches a milestone

Telling white lies to people with dementia can be acceptable - research

Anger after transgender woman who died in Direct Provision buried with no loved ones present

Cork City Hall reports plant vandalism in Tramore Valley Park to gardaí


Lifestyle

The Big Five: We give ‘Ireland’s Ultimate Bucket List’ challenge series a go

Sherlock Holmes: Combing through the catalogue of the world’s most celebrated crime-stopper

Sick of non-stop scrolling? 6 apps to help fix your phone addiction once and for all

Tribute to a golden voice: NCH to celebrate life of Tenor Frank Patterson

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 01, 2019

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 10
    • 30
    • 45
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »