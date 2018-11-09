Home»Breaking News»ireland

Dublin gardaí search for brother and sister missing for four days

Friday, November 09, 2018 - 11:28 AM

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for help to find a missing brother and sister missing since Monday.

Officers are searching for 17-year-old Leanne Wilson, and her 14-year-old brother, Dean, who have been missing from Dublin 8 since Monday, November 5, at 5pm.

Leanne and Dean Wilson

Leanne is described as being five foot two inches tall, with black hair and blue eyes. When last seen Leanne was wearing, dark grey leggings and a purple jacket.

Dean is described as being five foot four inches tall with a slim build, short black hair and blue eyes.

READ MORE: Gardaí in Kerry and Kildare appeal for help to find two missing teenagers

When last seen Dean was wearing, dark navy tracksuit bottoms, green hoodie and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666-9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.


KEYWORDS

Missing personsDublin

