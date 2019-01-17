Dublin Gardaí issue appeal for missing man

A man has gone missing from his home in Dublin.

Gardaí in Rathmines have appealed for help to find 21-year-old Joe O’Boyle who was last seen on Mayor Street, Dublin 1 on Tuesday afternoon.

He is described as around five foot 11 inches tall, of medium build with short black hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a red skiing coat with white trim and a pair of beige chinos, he was carrying a grey Superdry backpack.

Officers have said that Joe currently lives in Darty, Dublin 6, but is originally from Celbridge in Co Kildare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station 01-6667000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.