Dublin Gardaí 'concerned' for missing man

A man has gone missing from his home in Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for help to find 25-year-old Xasan Maska who is missing from the Mount Brown, Dublin 8 area since yesterday.

Xasan is described as being five foot seven inches tall and of slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a military style camouflage jacket, a tracksuit with two yellow stripes down the side.

Gardaí have said they are concerned for the welfare of Xasan.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01-6669700 or The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.