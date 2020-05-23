News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin gardaí ask for help to find missing teenage girl

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 23, 2020 - 07:46 AM

Gardaí are appealing for information to a teenager missing from Dublin.

16-year-old Suzie Burnett was last seen in Portmarnock on Wednesday.

She is described as being five foot one inch tall with a slim build and long brown hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing white runners, black leggings, a black t-shirt and a long-sleeved green jacket.

Anyone with information to Suzie's whereabouts is being asked to contact Malahide Garda Station on 01 666 4600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

