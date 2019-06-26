News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin gardaí arrest man after woman dies in stabbing

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 26, 2019 - 08:00 AM

A woman in her 30s has died after she received a number of injuries in an apartment in Dublin.

The stabbing incident occurred in the Bonham St area at around 3.40am this morning.

The woman was taken to St James's Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man, also in his 30s, was arrested in connection with the incident.

He is currently being detained in Kevin St Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.

The scene remains closed off and a number of traffic diversions are in place.

READ MORE

Donohoe urges return to Labour Court as 10,000 hospital workers strike

More on this topic

Sudden thunderstorm causes flooding in Killarney

Man, 70s, arrested in connection with 1984 murder of Marie Tierney

More than 5,000 turtles seized in luggage at Malaysia airport

San Francisco becomes first major US city to ban e-cigarette sales

More in this Section

Three injured, two seriously, in three-car collision in Limerick

Man, 70s, arrested in connection with 1984 murder of Marie Tierney

70% increase in number of carers diagnosed with depression in last 10 years

Dublin is still the most expensive city in the Eurozone to live in


Lifestyle

Orla O’Regan: ‘I treasure the way my life has turned out’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »