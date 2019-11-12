News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin GAA club object to plan to build 650 apartments in Clontarf

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 10:03 AM

A Dublin GAA club has lodged an objection to plans for hundreds of apartments in Clontarf.

The development of the site beside St Anne's Park led to protests by locals last year.

Clontarf GAA have lodged an objection to plans for 657 apartments on land beside St Paul's College, according to the Herald.

A previous plan for the site was rejected by An Bord Pleanála last year.

Locals were concerned about the impact in the area and the loss of the amenity for the community.

The North Dublin club, which has more than 2,000 members, says it has been left badly affected since the playing pitches were sold to developers in 2015 and are desperately short of playing facilities.

A decision on the plan is due on February 13.

