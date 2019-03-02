Dublin GAA club may not be moving to new home inside the M50 ring as planned

Northside Dublin GAA club Ballymun Kickhams may not be moving into a new home inside the M50 ring as planned.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Paul McAuliffe says he's concerned the National Transport Authority wants to take over a large part of the site for MetroLink works.

The NTA had to go back to the drawing board after its original plans for the new metro would have taken over the grounds of Na Fianna in Glasnevin for close to two years.

Councillor McAuliffe says kids in Ballymun need a pitch closer to home:

"It is too far out, kids have to cross the M50 roundabout. There are many parents who spend most of the week driving round to the multiple facilities which we're using at the moment, but we understand that all parents aren't in a position to do that and that excludes certain kids from playing Gaelic Games."



