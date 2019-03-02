NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Dublin GAA club may not be moving to new home inside the M50 ring as planned

Saturday, March 02, 2019 - 07:26 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Northside Dublin GAA club Ballymun Kickhams may not be moving into a new home inside the M50 ring as planned.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Paul McAuliffe says he's concerned the National Transport Authority wants to take over a large part of the site for MetroLink works.

The NTA had to go back to the drawing board after its original plans for the new metro would have taken over the grounds of Na Fianna in Glasnevin for close to two years.

Councillor McAuliffe says kids in Ballymun need a pitch closer to home:

"It is too far out, kids have to cross the M50 roundabout. There are many parents who spend most of the week driving round to the multiple facilities which we're using at the moment, but we understand that all parents aren't in a position to do that and that excludes certain kids from playing Gaelic Games."


More on this topic

Update: Man, 18, to appear in court after being released by gardaí after Limerick drug raids

Renowned Irish architect, 96, dies in US

This woman’s grandmother almost got swept out to sea on an icy throne

Protest in Dublin as foreign nationals say they are targets of violent attacks


More in this Section

Number of cases being defended by Department of Defence against former staff rises to eight

Man found not guilty of dangerous driving causing death of cyclist in Kerry

Teachers' union to continue campaign for pay equality

Mother's tragic death on way to see baby in hospital shows need for truck driver rest periods, inquest


Lifestyle

Are anti-pollution beauty products worth your money?

A call to arms against invaders lurking in your garden

Wish List: Stunning showers, scents and sea sponges

Designers striking a balance for gender equality

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »