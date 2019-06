President Michael D Higgins has appointed Philly McMahon to the Council of Gaisce, The President's Award.

The Dublin footballer, who is a business owner and founder of charity Half Time Talk, will serve on the council for three years.

Gaisce aims to enhance confidence and wellbeing in young people through personal, physical and community challenges.

Since its inception in 1985, an estimated 377,000 young people have participated in the programme.