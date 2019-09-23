Dublin football club 'devastated' after thousands of euro worth of equipment set alight

A football club in South Dublin says it is appalled by the destruction of their equipment and kits.

The clubhouse of Sallynoggin Pearse was broken into over the weekend, and thousands of euro worth of equipment was set alight.

In a statement of Facebook, the club said, "We as a football club don't have much and we have to work hard for everything we get and in one night a couple of grands worth of stuff has been destroyed on us there was only a similar incident a week ago with Carriglea Monkstown.

"This behaviour needs to stop, and there is no place for it in football or our community".





Treasurer of the club George Downer says the whole community is devastated.

"What they have done has really hit, not just the club, but the whole community really hard," said Mr Downer.

"The phone has not stopped ringing since yesterday.

"We're a football club and we've taken knocks before and I think we'll get stronger from this."

The club has set up a GoFundMe page for those who want to make a donation towards replacing the gear that has been destroyed.

In less than a day, the page had almost reached its €2,000 goal.