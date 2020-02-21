Dublin football club accuses council of blocking access to pitches

A Dublin football club has accused Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council of blocking it from using pitches.

Rosemount Mulvey Football Club in Dundrum has played its matches at the site for the last 50 years.

More than 150 players - both boys and girls - are members of Rosemount Mulvey Football Club in Dundrum.

The club was brought back to life three years ago after it almost wound up due to a lack of facilities in 2011.

Rosemount Mulvey says at the time, the council said it would provide the club with adequate pitch allocation for its teams but has failed to make good on the promise.

The club says it has tried to book sessions on pitches and astro facilities only to be told the space has already been booked out.

But the club claims other teams are able to secure the same time slot after they have been turned away.

Rosemount Mulvey Treasurer Gary Roberts wonders if the club is being denied access because of a long-standing grudge.

"There seems to have been a number of battles years ago over phone masts for the field and, in our opinion, they are now holding a grudge against the community."

The club expects more than 100 players, parents and supporters to join its protest outside the Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council offices in Dundrum on Monday, March 2 to demand fairer access to the playing pitches in the locality.