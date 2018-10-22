Dublin Fire Brigade warn of devastating consequences from illegal fireworks

Firefighters are urging parents not to buy illegal fireworks for their children this Halloween.

A city-wide safety campaign has been launched in Dublin, with authorities cracking down on stockpiles of bonfire materials.

Families are being encouraged to attend family events organised by the council, rather than illegal fireworks and bonfire displays.

Today we had some very special guests with us to help us demonstrate the dangers of #Halloween. What is hidden in your bonfire and when fireworks go wrong! Stay safe this Halloween season.@HolFamSNS @LordMayorDublin @dublinbusnews @DublinSPCA pic.twitter.com/F30RwHKwXN — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 22, 2018

David Kavanagh, District Officer with Dublin Fire Brigade, says illegal fireworks can have devastating consequences.

"We see kids, and adults and young teenagers, with their fingers blown off. Some people their whole arm can be blown off," said Mr Kavanagh.

"Fireworks, because they are illegal in this country, they don't come in with a safety certificate and even though some [people] think they can light them and throw them, sometimes when you light them they explode straight away.