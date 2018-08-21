Dublin Fire Brigade tackling major blaze at recycling centre near Rathcoole

At least six units of Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene of a major fire off the N7 near Rathcoole in Dublin.

The alarm was raised at around midnight and crews are still battling the blaze at a recycling centre at Greenogue this morning.

Dublin Fire Brigade stated that large amounts of recycling material on fire, but they have suppressed the fire on the periphery.

Four fire engines, a water tanker and foam tender are all on the scene along with senior officers. Breathing apparatus are being used by the firefighters.

Drivers are being warned visibility may be affected, while the Dublin Fire Brigade has warned drivers not to be distracted as the plume is visible from the Naas Rd.

Earlier this morning, the fire service has also warned people living nearby to close windows as a precaution.