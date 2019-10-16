Dublin Fire Brigade tackling blaze at school in Artane

Dublin Fire Brigade is dealing with a blaze at a school in Artane.

The alarm was raised shortly after 6am on Mask Avenue.

A number of units of the fire brigade are at the scene, while traffic restrictions are in place in the area.

In a tweet, the fire brigade said: "We currently have a number of units at a building fire off the Malahide Road near Mask Avenue, a tanker has been requested to supplement the water supply.

"Traffic restrictions in immediate vicinity."

More to follow...