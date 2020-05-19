Dublin Fire Brigade tackles fire at Hellfire club

Dublin Fire Brigade has been putting out a brushfire at the Hellfire Club this evening.

They found dead branches on fire near the popular site in the Dublin Mountains after getting several 999 calls.

Firefighters have been called to the Hellfire Club after 999 calls reporting a vegetation fire. Open fires and disposable barbecues can lead to wildfires especially as the vegetation is extremely dry at the moment.#Dublin #Fire #DublinMountains#HoldFirm pic.twitter.com/2bVMNgCiEF — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) May 19, 2020

Firefighters are warning disposable barbecues can easily cause wildfires with vegetation so dry at the moment

Earlier today 2 fire engines from Dublin Fire Brigade also tackled a blaze at Bull Island.

2 fire engines are attending a grass fire on Bull Island, firefighters from North Strand fire station on scene. #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/Y3vPuQbpsW — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) May 18, 2020

Firefighters from North Strand fire station were at the scene.