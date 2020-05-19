News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin Fire Brigade tackles fire at Hellfire club

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 06:47 PM

Dublin Fire Brigade has been putting out a brushfire at the Hellfire Club this evening.

They found dead branches on fire near the popular site in the Dublin Mountains after getting several 999 calls.

Firefighters are warning disposable barbecues can easily cause wildfires with vegetation so dry at the moment

Earlier today 2 fire engines from Dublin Fire Brigade also tackled a blaze at Bull Island.

Firefighters from North Strand fire station were at the scene.

TOPIC: Dublin

