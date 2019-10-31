News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin Fire Brigade responds to multiple fires including two derelict houses set alight

Dublin Fire Brigade responds to multiple fires including two derelict houses set alight
Picture: Facebook/ Dublin Fire Brigade
By Rebecca Stiffe
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 06:41 PM

The Dublin Fire Brigade is responding to reports of two derelict houses set alight this evening in Cherry Orchard and Tallaght.

There are reports of multiple bonfires across Dublin City and County, with an interactive map set up allowing the public to follow reported fires here.

Figherfighters from Tara St, meanwhile, have been called out to a bin store on fire in the city centre where the crew encountered anti-social behaviour with rocks and fireworks.

Earlier his evening, firefighters were called to from Dolphins Barn Station to extinguish a bonfire being used as a barricade across a road in Drimnagh.

The Fire Brigade has advised that if you see a bonfire being built, to ring the local council or Garda Traffic, as it is not in a position to dismantle or dampen bonfires that have not been lit, and call 999 or 112 to report a bonfire you believe to be dangerous.

The Fire Brigade will assess each fire reported, though action may not be taken if the bonfire poses no danger.

More on this topic

#DieInADitchDay: Boris Johnson mocked in UK as October 31 Brexit deadline passes#DieInADitchDay: Boris Johnson mocked in UK as October 31 Brexit deadline passes

This Morning’s Phillip Schofield unrecognisable as he transforms for HalloweenThis Morning’s Phillip Schofield unrecognisable as he transforms for Halloween

The best celebrity Halloween looks of the year so farThe best celebrity Halloween looks of the year so far

The best celebrity Halloween costumes over the yearsThe best celebrity Halloween costumes over the years


TOPIC: Halloween

More in this Section

Charities: Reported homelessness numbers just scratching the surfaceCharities: Reported homelessness numbers just scratching the surface

Swiss woman who died after caravan was blown down 30ft drop in Storm Ali died of severe head injuries, inquest hearsSwiss woman who died after caravan was blown down 30ft drop in Storm Ali died of severe head injuries, inquest hears

Plans to accommodate asylum seekers in Achill postponed due to protestsPlans to accommodate asylum seekers in Achill postponed due to protests

High Court ruling temporarily prevents Ben Gilroy from arresting Start Mortgages employeesHigh Court ruling temporarily prevents Ben Gilroy from arresting Start Mortgages employees


Lifestyle

Hot apple desserts.Bobbing for apples tonight? Michelle Darmody unveils her favourite recipes for this season's bounty of apples

Is there a natural remedy I could take?Natural health: I'm unable to shake off sadness after breakup; my fingernails are brittle and break easily

Trish Brennan is head of fine art & applied art at CIT Crawford College of Art & Design in Cork.Question of Taste: Head of fine art & applied art at CIT Crawford College of Art & Design, Trish Brennan

Halloween is my favourite time of year! I absolutely love it and always have. My twin and I have our birthday on November 1st so it was a special time of year of celebration in our household. The fact that we could eat junk food two days in a row was worth celebrating alone.Mums the word: 'I went pumpkin hunting and picked up a sad looking turnip’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »