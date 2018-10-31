Dublin Fire Brigade responds to hundreds of fire-related calls

Dublin Fire Brigade has been called out to hundreds of fire-related incidents tonight as Halloween celebrations take place across the city.

Emergency services are experiencing a high volume of calls on one of the busiest nights of the year for responders.

Dublin Fire Brigade said it expects 900 calls to be made to its control centre.

Many of the calls have been in response to bonfires, including blazes using gas canisters, car fires and trees being set alight.

The service is running an interactive map again this year which charts all the fires which have been reported to them.

Our live map is now....well live. Snapshot of some of the calls reported tonighthttps://t.co/4m5q0OzXj9 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 31, 2018

Earlier, firefighters were called to respond to bonfires in Dolphins Barn and Balbriggan.

The force has also received several calls about wheelie bins being on fire, and they have advised people to take them inside.

We have received numerous calls about bins (wheelie bins) on fire, it's not too late to take yours in or secure them #DFBLive #Halloween #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/C4N7n9n7nG— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 31, 2018

Digital Desk