Dublin Fire Brigade respond to baling machine blaze

Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade via Twitter.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 08:47 AM

Dublin Fire Brigade came to the rescue when a baling machine caught fire yesterday.

The fire also spread to the straw in the field near Lusk in the north of the county.

Firefighters from Swords and Skerries stations attended a baler and field fire yesterday evening in Lusk.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted to say these kinds of fires are challenging due to limited water supplies.

