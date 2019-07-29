Dublin Fire Brigade respond to baling machine blaze

Dublin Fire Brigade came to the rescue when a baling machine caught fire yesterday.
The fire also spread to the straw in the field near Lusk in the north of the county.
Firefighters from Swords and Skerries stations attended a baler and field fire yesterday evening in Lusk.
Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted to say these kinds of fires are challenging due to limited water supplies.
Firefighters from Swords & Skerries stations at a baler & field fire this evening in Lusk #Fingal. Fires like these are challenging due to the limited water supply #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/11IrkP7EZ7— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 28, 2019