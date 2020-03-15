News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin Fire Brigade confirms first case of coronavirus within its ranks

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, March 15, 2020 - 04:49 PM

Dublin Fire Brigade have confirmed a firefighter/paramedic has tested positive for Covid-19.

The person is being treated by medical professionals and contact tracing is underway.

The Fire Brigade have asked the public to respect the privacy of the individual at this time.

They added that the firefighter is doing well and they have set up a contact tracing hub within the service for its members.

