Dublin Fire Brigade confirms first case of coronavirus within its ranks

Dublin Fire Brigade have confirmed a firefighter/paramedic has tested positive for Covid-19.
The person is being treated by medical professionals and contact tracing is underway.
The Fire Brigade have asked the public to respect the privacy of the individual at this time.
They added that the firefighter is doing well and they have set up a contact tracing hub within the service for its members.
If you feel you are experiencing signs or symptoms of #Covid19 call 1850 24 1850 or visit https://t.co/vMiHJIf9ta.
Reserve 999 or 112 for immediate life threatening or serious medical and trauma incidents only.
— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 15, 2020