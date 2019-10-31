News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin Fire Brigade called to incidents of cars being set alight as 144 fires recorded

By Rebecca Stiffe
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 09:37 PM

The Dublin Fire Brigade have been responding to reports of multiple fires, including two derelict houses set alight earlier this evening in Cherry Orchard and Tallaght.

Fire crews from Tallaght are attending to two cars that have been set alight and a downed lamp post that is blocking the entrance to an estate in Fortunestown.

Firefighters from North Strand fire station attended two cars on fire in Darndale off the R139 and encountered anti-social behaviour.

So far, 144 fire incidents have been recorded since 12:00am this morning, the majority of which have occurred since sunset.

Picture: Facebook/ Dublin Fire Brigade
Picture: Facebook/ Dublin Fire Brigade

There are reports of multiple bonfires across Dublin City and County, with an interactive map set up allowing the public to follow reported fires here.

Figherfighters from Tara St, meanwhile, have been called out to a bin store on fire in the city centre where the crew encountered anti-social behaviour with rocks and fireworks.

Earlier his evening, firefighters were called to from Dolphins Barn Station to extinguish a bonfire being used as a barricade across a road in Drimnagh.

The Fire Brigade has advised that if you see a bonfire being built, to ring the local council or Garda Traffic, as it is not in a position to dismantle or dampen bonfires that have not been lit, and call 999 or 112 to report a bonfire you believe to be dangerous.

The Fire Brigade will assess each fire reported, though action may not be taken if the bonfire poses no danger.

Halloween

