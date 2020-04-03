News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin Fire Brigade attend scene of overturned truck on M50

Dublin Fire Brigade attend scene of overturned truck on M50
Two lanes are currently blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area. File picture.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 03, 2020 - 12:29 PM

Emergency services are at the scene of an overturned truck on the m50.

Part of the truck's load has spilled on the road at the Junction 9 northbound.

Dublin Fire Brigade said minor injuries have been treated at the scene.

Two lanes are currently blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, Gardaí have processed 5,500 garda vetting applications for healthcare workers over the past three weeks.

Applications have a quick turnaround to get new staff to the frontlines.

READ MORE

Gardaí process 5,500 vetting applications for healthcare workers in three weeks

More on this topic

'We're really disappointed': Illegal dumping surge reported in Ballymun and Finglas 'We're really disappointed': Illegal dumping surge reported in Ballymun and Finglas

One person injured in collision between truck and LuasOne person injured in collision between truck and Luas

Munster group refused permission for new €50m new five-star Dublin hotelMunster group refused permission for new €50m new five-star Dublin hotel

Dublin's Custom House overhaul to allow greater public accessDublin's Custom House overhaul to allow greater public access


TOPIC: Dublin

More in this Section

IDA head: Irish pharma firms can make Covid-19 testing materialsIDA head: Irish pharma firms can make Covid-19 testing materials

Taoiseach: Ireland facing 'public health emergency which has become a recession'Taoiseach: Ireland facing 'public health emergency which has become a recession'

Families asked to step in while carers temporarily deployed to plug staffing gapsFamilies asked to step in while carers temporarily deployed to plug staffing gaps

Gardai arrest two men after €200k drugs seizure in Longford Gardai arrest two men after €200k drugs seizure in Longford


Lifestyle

There are some seriously spectacular shots.Discover America from the air thanks to this breathtaking aerial footage

Dawn Isaac, author of 101 Things for Kids to Do Screen-Free, suggests kids should have designated daily screen-free time, and shares activity ideas.How to get kids off their screens during lockdown

A facialist explains what happens to your skin while you’re sleeping.This is why bad sleep makes your skin look terrible (and what you can do about it)

How you spend your morning is key.10 ways to start your day right in lockdown

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 10
  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 43
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »