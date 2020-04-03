Dublin Fire Brigade attend scene of overturned truck on M50

Emergency services are at the scene of an overturned truck on the m50.

Part of the truck's load has spilled on the road at the Junction 9 northbound.

Dublin Fire Brigade said minor injuries have been treated at the scene.

Two lanes are currently blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

**Dublin Traffic Update** Due to an incident involving a lorry at Junction 9 of the M50 Northbound near the on-ramp, delays are expected and diversions are in place#StayAtHomeAndStaySafe pic.twitter.com/0dmvMRX47N — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Gardaí have processed 5,500 garda vetting applications for healthcare workers over the past three weeks.

Applications have a quick turnaround to get new staff to the frontlines.