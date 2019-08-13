Dublin Fire Brigade attacked while attending scene of blaze

Firefighters came under attack as they attended the scene of a blaze in Dublin last night.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted that crew members were targeted while extinguishing a fire off North Circular Road yesterday.

Last night, a crew from North Strand Fire Station rescued a 12 year old who climbed in to cherry picker but was unable to climb down. A short extension ladder was used to access the child. #NotJustCatsGetStuck. pic.twitter.com/4sI6m0bTTN August 13, 2019

Gardai say they received a call relating to the incident shortly after 9pm.

No one was injured in the incident.

It is the second time in 24 hours that the fire service has come under attack.

On Sunday evening, a window was smashed at Swords fire station.