Dublin Fire Brigade attacked while attending scene of blaze

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 12:20 PM

Firefighters came under attack as they attended the scene of a blaze in Dublin last night.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted that crew members were targeted while extinguishing a fire off North Circular Road yesterday.

Gardai say they received a call relating to the incident shortly after 9pm.

No one was injured in the incident.

It is the second time in 24 hours that the fire service has come under attack.

On Sunday evening, a window was smashed at Swords fire station.

