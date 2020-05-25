News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin Fire Brigade appeals to public to take care when parking after crews delayed

Dublin Fire Brigade appeals to public to take care when parking after crews delayed
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 25, 2020 - 10:09 AM

Dublin Fire Brigade is appealing to people heading to popular outdoor amenities to take care where they park.

Crews were delayed trying to get to an injured mountain biker at the Hellfire Club yesterday because cars had blocked the road.

The DFB is reminding the public parking opposite a continuous white line is illegal.

The fire brigade wrote on social media: "If you are heading to popular outdoor amenities today take care where you park.

"A sometimes forgotten rule of the road is that it is not permitted to park opposite a continuous white line.

"Our arrival to an injured patient was delayed yesterday because this rule was ignored."

READ MORE

'Guaranteed' that 'second wave will come when they ease restrictions', says UCC professor

More on this topic

Fire at National Ambulance Service building extinguishedFire at National Ambulance Service building extinguished

One injured in large Dublin house fireOne injured in large Dublin house fire

Dublin scrapyard fire not being investigated as crime at this stageDublin scrapyard fire not being investigated as crime at this stage

Rocks and fireworks thrown at firefighters as they deal with 144 incidentsRocks and fireworks thrown at firefighters as they deal with 144 incidents


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Dublin Fire Brigade

More in this Section

Three arrested following Irish teen's death in AustraliaThree arrested following Irish teen's death in Australia

Around 98% of Covid-19 tests showing negative, says HSEAround 98% of Covid-19 tests showing negative, says HSE

Four deaths and 57 new cases associated with Covid-19 confirmedFour deaths and 57 new cases associated with Covid-19 confirmed

North reports one new Covid-19 death and 25 extra casesNorth reports one new Covid-19 death and 25 extra cases


Lifestyle

Last week, I wrote about 'small is beautiful' as a key to an improved environment for all living things after this Covid crisis is finally over. As I wrote, I saw, in the mind's eye, the village where I live in west Cork and from which my wife and I are temporarily exiled.Damien Enright: Community spirit can ensure we pull through - together

Fifty years ago, a fox was spotted in Dublin’s St. Stephen’s Green. The unfortunate animal was chased by local ‘gurriers’. It took refuge in a tree but was promptly stoned to death.Richard Collins: Wildlife taking back the streets of our cities

The north pier on Cape Clear has been eerily quiet these last few months as no visitors disembark. The ferry is not unloading boatloads of tourists from Baltimore, 45 minutes away, or from Schull, as it would normally.The Islands of Ireland: Cape Clear tells its side of the story

If the Donegal postman and amateur weather forecaster has it right, we could be in for water shortages in the coming months. Michael Gallagher, who predicted the scorching summer of 2018 and the 2010 freeze-up, says we’ll have a ‘lovely’ summer.Donal Hickey: Demand for water to soar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »