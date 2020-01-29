News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin drivers spent nine days in their cars last year

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 08:00 AM

Dublin is the 17th most congested city in the world.

Motorists in the capital spent almost nine days in their car in 2019, according to a new Tom Tom report.

Congestion is also up one percent in Cork and Limerick, placing them 68th and 108th on the list respectively.

Bengaluru in India is the worst city globally for traffic, with Moscow the worst in Europe.

Stephanie Leonard from Tom Tom says the data of 600 million drivers was used in the survey:

"So these are drivers which are powered with Tom Tom technology in their smartphones and sat-navs," she said.

"What we do is over a given year we compare the results and data from all those drivers, how long they've actually taken to complete their trips and we compare that against the normal time that it should a journey with free-flow traffic conditions."

