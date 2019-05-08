NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Dublin driver faces €2k fine for watching Champions League match behind wheel

Wednesday, May 08, 2019 - 10:27 AM

A Dublin driver faces a fine of up to €2,000 after being caught watching last night's Champions League match behind the wheel.

The driver was spotted watching Liverpool's 4-0 win over Barcelona on a hands-free kit by the Gardaí yesterday evening.

Gardaí have tweeted a picture of the incident saying that the driver would be issued with a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice which includes a fine and, in most cases, penalty points.

