Dublin dentist’s treatment of cancer survivor earns him Dentist of the Year Award 2018

Dublin dentist Dr Seán Ó’Seachnasaí has been named ‘Colgate Caring Dentist of the Year 2018’ for his treatment of a patient who was suffering from depression after surviving stage 4 advanced cancer.

File image of dentistry.

The cancer survivor lacked self-confidence due to his appearance following his treatment.

In Dr Seán Ó’Seachnasaí's nomination, the patient recounted how he spent seven months in hospital after his last operation and had said his goodbyes to his wife and four sons who are all under the age of 14.

“That was the darkest day of my life but by some kind of miracle, my prayers were answered and I started to put on pounds and my body started to heal.”

While he was delighted to eventually get home he faced other serious challenges.

Almost all of his teeth had fallen out and as a result, he did not want to talk to people and began to isolate himself.

When he was referred to Dr Ó’Seachnasaí from the Dental Hospital, he did not think he would be able to do anything for the way he looked or spoke.

However, Dr Ó’Seachnasaí put him at his ease and he began to think there was more to life.

Throughout my treatment, Seán reassured me and gave me a wonderful feeling of self-confidence that I had lost long ago by talking, treating and understanding, I gradually started to feel really good in myself and stand tall.

"There was not one time throughout my treatment I came home depressed, in pain or lacking confidence. I had a good smile, a new life and outlook thanks to Seán.

"Sometimes in life, you do get a second chance.”

The judging panel praised Dr Ó’Seachnasaí for his caring, hands-on approach to the treatment, especially “his ability to see the need to care for the patient’s entire mental, physical and dental health”.

The awards, which were attended by over 400 people at the RDS last night enable patients to nominate dentists who have provided them with dental care above and beyond their expectations.

Ballyjamesduff Dental Clinic in County Cavan was named the Dental Team of the Year. Dr Helen Mathews’ practice was nominated by a patient for the kind and considerate treatment she received, taking into account her nervousness.

The judging panel noted the very effective teamwork which was evident across the practice, from the empathy and discretion of the receptionist right through to the excellent care provided by the dental team.

List of Winners:

Overall and Dublin Regional Winner - Dr Seán Ó’Seachnasaí, SOS Dental, Raheny, Dublin 5

Rest of Leinster Regional Winner – Dr Lisa Lucey, Lucey Dental Services, Greystones, Co. Wicklow

Munster Winner – Dr Cristina Barba Rabadan, Smiles Dental, Limerick

Ulster Winner – Dr Joanne McGarrity, McGarrity Dental Practice, Cavan

Connacht Winner – Dr James Flood, Eyre Square Dental Clinic, Galway

Dental Team of the Year Winner – Ballyjamesduff Dental, Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan

- Digital Desk