Dublin crash leaves man and woman dead

Tallaght University Hospital.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 06:48 AM

A man and woman have been killed in a crash in South Dublin.

It happened at around 1.30am this morning when a car collided with a lamppost on Butterfield Avenue in Rathfarnham.

Their bodies have been removed to Tallaght University Hospital.

Forensic collision investigators are at the scene and the road has since been reopened.

The matter is being examined by the Garda Ombudsman.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who travelled the road at the time of the collision, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Tallaght on 01 - 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

road accidentTOPIC: Road accident

