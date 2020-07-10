News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin councillors critical of proposed €15m floating pool on Liffey

Dublin councillors critical of proposed €15m floating pool on Liffey
Artist's impression of the pool on the river Liffey. Picture: Dublin City Council
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 10, 2020 - 11:28 AM

A proposed €15 million heated sea pool on Dublin's river Liffey has been described as "unnecessary" and as a pool for "bankers and tourists" by local councillors.

The plans from Dublin City Council also include sauna, yoga and cafe facilities, located beside the Sean O'Casey bridge and near the planned white water rafting centre.

The council said this would develop Custom House Quay into a hub for water-based recreational activity.

The plans will be formally presented to Dublin councillors next week for their views.

Local councillor Christy Burke said the money would be better spent on housing and childcare.

"There are many other activities that can be put to use [in the area] without spending €15 million," Mr Burke said.

Sinn Féin councillor Janice Boylan said the pool was aimed at "bankers and tourists".

"I welcome extra investment for recreational facilities. But €15 million for a novelty swimming pool in the River Liffey is a non-runner. Especially when communities across Dublin are crying out for basic sports and recreation facilities," she said.

Alan Robinson, chief executive of the Docklands Business Forum, welcomed the project.

"It is a good use of dockland maritime heritage, it will create activity, light and vibrancy in the area outside business hours and weekends," he said.

"And it will also create jobs and accessible jobs for local people."

Labour Party councillor Dermot Lacey said Dublin needs to be open to more ambitious ideas as the city develops and grows.

"I think it's a very good idea. I think we need big ideas for the city, we need to animate more use of the water and we need to provide more recreational facilities," Mr Lacey said.

READ MORE

Ireland should ban supermarket offers on junk food, HSE says

More on this topic

Dublin Port traffic back to 2016 levels due to Covid-19Dublin Port traffic back to 2016 levels due to Covid-19

Four arrested after garda assaulted in DublinFour arrested after garda assaulted in Dublin

Blanket 30km/hr speed limit proposed for DublinBlanket 30km/hr speed limit proposed for Dublin

'I am overwhelmed and humbled': Hazel Chu elected Mayor of Dublin City'I am overwhelmed and humbled': Hazel Chu elected Mayor of Dublin City

TOPIC: Dublin

More in this Section

Paschal Donohoe 'honoured' to be elected as President of Eurogroup of Finance MinistersPaschal Donohoe 'honoured' to be elected as President of Eurogroup of Finance Ministers

Former clerical officer from Kerry jailed over child abuse imagesFormer clerical officer from Kerry jailed over child abuse images

'None of us are immune': Vast majority of new Covid cases are people under 25, officials say'None of us are immune': Vast majority of new Covid cases are people under 25, officials say

Man given bail allegedly caught later same night in Cork with cannabis worth €23k, court hearsMan given bail allegedly caught later same night in Cork with cannabis worth €23k, court hears


Lifestyle

Testosterone levels drop by 1% a year after the age of 30, so should all middle-aged men be considering hormone replacement therapy to boost their mood and libido? asks Marjorie BrennanHow male hormone deficiency can impact both mood and libido

There are two biggies for the must-see lists this week: the final episodes of I May Destroy You, on BBC; and the first episode of The Plot Against America on Sky Atlantic on Monday/Tuesday.Scene & Heard: New TV shows and old bands

When Tom McDonald, my father in law, discovered that his daughter was marrying a musician, I suspect it was music to his ears. It was if he’d been waiting for me.Tom Dunne: Ennio Morricone, my father-in-law, and me

Tips for potato-growers, a feast of Cuban music, and a scary clown, all in a Friday night's viewing.Friday's TV highlights: Tips for potato-growers, a feast of Cuban music, and a scary clown

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 22
  • 24
  • 32
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »