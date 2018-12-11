NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Dublin councillor calls on people to stand up to racism after incident on Luas

Tuesday, December 11, 2018 - 01:23 PM

A Dublin councillor is calling on people to stand up to racist abuse after an incident on the Luas last weekend.

Sinn Féin's Daithi Doolan was travelling to Drimnagh on Sunday when he witnessed a Dublin man shouting abuse at an older African woman.

Sinn Féin councillor Daithi Doolan

He says it's time for people to unite in tackling this kind of behaviour:

"I went down and checked in with her to make sure she was okay - she was very upset," Cllr Doolan said, who added the woman was "welling up tears".

"We like to think of ourselves as the country of céad míle fáilte and I think we need to put that into action, particularly these days where racism is raising its ugly head."


