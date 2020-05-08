Dublin community call service has received over 1,100 requests for help during lockdown

Over 1,100 requests for help were made to a community call service in Dublin since the start of the lockdown.

The Dublin City Council (DCC) service has been delivering food, medication, fuel and pre-prepared meals and assisting with transport and other social isolation problems.

Most of the calls related to deliveries and the majority of requests came from Clontarf, Raheny, Donaghmede, Sandymount, Ballsbridge and Pembroke.

Coilin O’Reilly, Director of Services for the North City at DCC says people pulled together quickly to provide support and it has been hugely successful.

"It's worked out really well for us because we would have area offices across the city which link in with all sorts of community groups and voluntary groups.

"So it's worked pretty well for us from that point of view that we know who all the local players are and we were able to pull them together quite quickly to assist.

"We have around 350 volunteers from 40 different groups all across the city putting their shoulders to the wheel."

The Dublin City Council Covid-19 community call service can be contacted on 01 2228555.