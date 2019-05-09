NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Dublin co-living apartment building would see 42 share a kitchen

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 09, 2019 - 07:48 AM

More than 42 people will be expected to share a kitchen if plans to build a new co-living apartment building in Dublin is approved.

The development of 208 shared living homes in Dun Laoghaire was criticized by local representatives at a meeting last night.

Green Party councillors have called for a rewriting of residential guidelines following the developer's proposals.

The Irish Independent reports that Bartra Capital Property intends to develop a five storey, co-living building on Eblana Avenue.

Each en-suite bedroom will include a pull-down bed and kitchenette.

The co-living scheme will provide occupants with their own bathroom, but they will have to share a communal kitchen and living area.

One room is expected to rent for €1,300 per month.

A decision is expected to be made in July.

