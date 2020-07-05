News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Dublin Cllr blasts 'reckless' behaviour as hundreds gather outside Dublin pubs

Dublin Cllr blasts 'reckless' behaviour as hundreds gather outside Dublin pubs
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 05, 2020 - 09:00 AM

A Dublin City Councillor claims rules are being flouted on the city's streets after restrictions were eased for pubs.

Mannix Flynn says he saw people spilling onto footpaths last night and a lack of social distancing in some areas.

Mr Flynn believes some people are behaving recklessly.

"There are footpaths full of street furniture around the likes of Camden St, South William St - they were pretty reckless.

"I was nervous," he added, "people who are just trying to get by these particular streets, they were nervous as well having to walk on the roadway where there is busy traffic."

There were reportedly over 250 people on Dame Lane in Dublin's south inner city main party area.

Publicans are being warned breaches of the public health regulations could lead to garda support being withdrawn when their licence is up for renewal.

READ MORE

Coronavirus: People coming into Ireland should take multiple tests, expert says

More on this topic

People allowed to attend Sunday Mass for first time in 19 weeks todayPeople allowed to attend Sunday Mass for first time in 19 weeks today

Coronavirus: People coming into Ireland should take multiple tests, expert saysCoronavirus: People coming into Ireland should take multiple tests, expert says

Acting Lib Dem leader calls for Farage to be investigated over quarantine rulesActing Lib Dem leader calls for Farage to be investigated over quarantine rules

Patients Association criticises €250 charge for Covid-19 testPatients Association criticises €250 charge for Covid-19 test

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up