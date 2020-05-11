News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin city records lowest number of families in emergency accommodation since 2016

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 11, 2020 - 12:28 PM

Dublin has recorded the lowest number of families in emergency accommodation in three years.

There were just over 1,100 parents and children in hubs, B&Bs and hotels in March.

216 families entered emergency accommodation for the first time during the first three months of the year with 350 exiting into tenancies.

While 540 families were living in hotels at the end of March, the lowest number since early 2016.

"The increased level of housing supply in the latter months of 2019 and early months of 2020 has made a difference," said Dublin City Council Deputy Chief Executive Brendan Kenny.

"The recruitment of 15 new Family Support Officers by the DRHE/DCC and their assignment to work intensively with families residing in emergency accommodation on their exit into tenancies has also had a very positive impact.”

Dublin City Council (DCC) said it is hopeful that the new property environment caused by Covid-19 will lead to source a greater number of long-term leased/acquired homes that will serve as permanent social housing but it has had no real impact yet on exits of families from emergency accommodation.

"With the big change in the property market we expect now to be able to source a significant number of self-contained apartments as an alternative to hotels that will provide much more suitable accommodation and represent much better value for money."

DCC acknowledged that the figures remain far too high and said there will be no let-up in its collective efforts to address the issue.

Numbers claiming Covid-19 welfare payments falls for first time

Homelessness

