Dublin City Libraries launch new 'call and collect' service

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 03, 2020 - 03:53 PM

Dublin City Libraries (DCL) has launched a new 'call and collect' service.

Six libraries will take part in the pilot project which begins next Monday.

Members can check if a book is available on the shelf in the branch they want to collect from by phone or email using the new Ask-a-Librarian service. They can then ask that that book be held for them.

Staff will then organise a date and time for collection.

DCL have said that "in order to manage queues safely and efficiently and in line with social distancing requirements, we ask that you come to the library at the time arranged."

They also asked that "only one member from each household come to the library to collect."

The first six libraries to offer the service are Cabra, Coolock, Raheny, Rathmines, Dolphin’s Barn, and Walkinstown.

They said in a statement: "As a library service, we will continue to adhere to the government guidance on opening our service in a way that will not compromise the safety of public and staff, so we will ask our patrons to bear with us as we negotiate the level of service we can deliver to you over the next few months."

TOPIC: Coronavirus

