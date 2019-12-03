News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin City Councillors give white water rafting facility the go-ahead

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 07:21 AM

Dublin City Councillors voted last night to let a plan for a white water rafting and Olympic canoe centre go ahead in the north inner city.

The facility George's Dock will be open to the public and sports clubs, as well as for training for the emergency services.

The facility will mostly consist of a rafting course, but also controlled teaching facilities and a 'floodable mock village' for training purposes.

The project has been welcomed by some, but also faced significant criticism online.

The project's costs have risen from just €12.2m to over €22m since it was first proposed.

Councillors spent over an hour debating the plan at their monthly meeting last night.

They eventually backed it by 37 votes to 19.


