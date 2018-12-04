NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Dublin city councillor calls on people in emergency accommodation to pay for service

Tuesday, December 04, 2018 - 10:46 AM

A Dublin city councillor is calling for those who use emergency accommodation to be charged for the service.

Independent councillor Ruairi McGinley says people who use hotels and B&Bs should have to pay between €20 and €50 a week.

Mr McGinley said: "They're putting people in hotels and B&Bs and not charging them a cent. What do you think is going to happen in that situation? Word gets out.

"If they find out there's free accommodation - now they're taking a chance, half the accommodation mightn't be what you like but half of it is. And if you find something suitable you get to stay there free of charge.

Ruairi McGinley

"A certain number are [scamming the system] and this has been going on for a number of years. I pointed this out at least three years ago to council officials when Simon Coveney was (housing) minister and the council officials were told by the department that they couldn't charge."

Councillor Christy Burke has called on him to withdraw his comments.

READ MORE: Body of deceased ‘thrown into river’

Mr McGinley said everybody should have to pay something.

He said: "I think it'll avoid a situation where certain accommodation is being charged for and another isn't, which is an inequity in the system.

"I think if there is no charge it will encourage some people who are financially vulnerable to accept accommodation on the basis that there is a significant cost saving, in particular if people are in accommodation for a period of between six months and two years."

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Dublinhomelessness

Related Articles

Peter McVerry Trust worked with almost 5,000 homeless people in last 12 months

Angela’s family are home and dry, but the years in a hotel still linger

Charity.com: In a cashless society, technology could help the homeless

Number of people sleeping on streets of Dublin increases to 156

More in this Section

Met Eireann warns of heavy rain with chance of floods on south coast

Prisoner's slopping out appeal could affect up to 1,000 cases, Supreme Court hears

Ireland joins DNA sharing system in fight against crime

Department gets four times more applications for Sports Capital Grants than funds available


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Check your home before severe storms hit

Charity.com: In a cashless society, technology could help the homeless

Live music review: Lauryn Hill at the 3Arena

Difficult issues around a parent with dementia

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 01, 2018

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »