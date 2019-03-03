Dublin City Council wants to cap size of walking tours

Dublin City Council wants a cap on the size of groups on walking tours of the city.

The Sunday Times reports the council has written to Fáilte Ireland to say the groups should be capped at 26 people.

READ MORE: Snow and ice warning issued for 22 counties

Officials said the groups are clogging up footpaths and obstructing pedestrian traffic.

Independent councillor Mannix Flynn brought a motion on the issue late last year.

He said the situation is getting out of hand, and Dublin needs to make sure everyone has a good time.

Mr Flynn said: "Simply going around with 100 people on a walking tour through the streets of Dublin is just not safe and it's wrong.

"In other jurisdictions where this was happening, like Barcelona, London, Berlin, they curtailed this, they actually brought it down to around 26, 27 individuals, because it was literally blocking up the city."