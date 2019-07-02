News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin City Council vote to take charge of bin service

Tuesday, July 02, 2019 - 09:29 AM

Dublin City Council is to take back the city's bin service after councillors voted on the issue last night.

Since the service was privatised in 2012, there has been an 11% increase in the price of collections while there has been an increase in illegal dumping across the capital.

It is estimated that the council would have to spend around €29m per year to take charge of the household waste collections in the city.

But Sinn Féin Councillor Daithí Doolan says it is worth it because privatising the service was a disaster for Dublin.

"This is the only city in Europe where we have competition of side-by-side collection services which I think is bad for the environment," said Cllr Doolan.

"It creates traffic congestion in residential areas where you have competing services' trucks coming up and down our residential roads.

"It doesn't actually lead to a cheaper bin charge, there has been an increase of 11% so it hasn't led to more value for money."

