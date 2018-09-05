Home»Breaking News»ireland

Dublin City Council to use rapid-build apartments only for social housing

Wednesday, September 05, 2018 - 12:52 PM

Only rapid-build apartments will be constructed by Dublin City Council for social housing from now on.

The local authority said it is no longer sustainable to build bricks and mortar houses.

It is hoped contractors will be in place by the end of the year to start assembling 1,000 of the homes.

DCC's head of housing, Brendan Kenny, said these will be permanent structures that last for 100 years or more.

He said: "They're being built in a rapid way, they are modular, either steel-framed or timber-framed.

"So they will be fabricated off-site and then brought on-site in a lorry and constructed much faster.

"In the past, the normal style of construction would have taken the best part of three years, and in some cases longer, we expect that this will take half that time."


KEYWORDS

housingDublin

Related Articles

Update: Housing Minister may split rental sector into short-term and long-term lets

Cairn: No end in sight for home shortages

New RTÉ documentary to reflect on the Irish property market through the experiences of one Dublin street

Hands-off tax approach threat to future

More in this Section

Third person dies following Co Tyrone road collisions

INMO: Pay is 'number one issue' affecting recruitment of nurses and midwives

Journalists Union appeals for INM staff to be supported

New book portrays ‘very modern Taoiseach’


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 01, 2018

    • 7
    • 8
    • 9
    • 15
    • 27
    • 29
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »