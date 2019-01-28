NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Dublin City Council to raise street parking rates

Monday, January 28, 2019 - 03:28 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The cost of street parking in Dublin is set to rise significantly.

As well as increasing hourly rates, the City Council is planning to extend 'high demand' zones to more areas.

The biggest jump in price to take effect later this year will see an hour's parking go from €1.60 to €2.70.

READ MORE: Cost of sending letter within Ireland unchanged; An Post raises price for international mail

Dublin City Councillor Eilis Ryan wants the extra money spent on encouraging people to use public transport.

Ms Ryan said: "I would very much like to see a situation where funding coming from things like car parking charges being ring-fenced to spend on public transport.

"I think that's a very sensible proposal, it's not one that our Government is interested in at the moment because it's not interested in spending public money on public transport."


