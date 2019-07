Dublin City Council is moving to evict up to 50 social housing tenants who have failed to pay rent.

It says more and more tenants have gone into arrears in recent years, and it plans to take "more forceful action" to tackle the issue.

The council says there is "no question of a soft approach", and says it is going to take the cases to court as a last resort.

Three in five council tenants are in arrears.

A third of those owe more than €2,000.