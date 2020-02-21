Dublin City Council spent almost €1.5m on solicitors in 2019

Dublin City Council paid solicitors nearly €1.5m last year.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, five firms were paid at least €100,000 each.

It was revealed that 45 solicitors practices delivered a service to Dublin City Council in 2019.

The total amount paid to them was €1,493,000.

Jason O'Sullivan, the principal and founder of JOS Solicitors, does not think the bill is excessive.

Mr O'Sullivan said that there are two main reasons why the council would incur legal costs - defensive liability claims and in seeking recovery of unpaid debts due to it.

"Last year it was reported that nearly 2,000 claims were made against the council over a period of two-and-a-half years," said Mr O'Sullivan.

"While it was reported in 2018 that the council was owed over €75m in unpaid rents, loans and commercial rates.

"Therefore the level of legal fees of €1.5m spent in 2019 doesn't appear overly unreasonable."

Mr O'Sullivan also made the point that Dublin City Council is the biggest local authority.

The highest paid solicitors' firm last year was Paul N Beausang and Company which received nearly €348,500.

Denis Linehan and Company was paid exactly €285,000.

Three other practices received between €100,000 and €200,000 - Holmes O'Malley and Sexton Solicitors, the law firm Byrne Wallace and Eames Solicitors.

The other 40 firms were all paid less than €100,000 with one receiving just €50.