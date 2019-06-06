News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin City Council spent €1.6m on barristers' fees last year

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 06, 2019 - 07:35 AM

Dublin City Council has spent more than €2m on barristers' fees in the past 17 months.

Almost €1.6m was spent last year alone.

Details released under the Freedom of Information Act show Dublin City Council spent nearly €2.2m on paying barristers between January 2018 and last month.

Nearly €1.6m was paid last year and more than 600,000 in the first five months of 2019.

According to the local authority's figures, the highest paid barrister over the 17-month period was junior counsel John Doherty - he got just over €500,000.

Senior counsel Conleth Bradley was the next biggest earner, with nearly 209,000, while the third highest was junior counsel Grainne Larkin, with €196,000.

READ MORE

Trump visit highlights pay disparity between soldiers and gardaí

More on this topic

Chief Justice in legal aid call amid warning courts are limited to wealthy

Legal aid should be available in employment appeals cases: FLAC

Free Legal Advice Centres: 50 years of delivering justice for all

DPP reveal €17.4m paid to barristers in 2018; €1.2m for prosecuting barristers in former Anglo boss' trial

Legal FeesDublin City CouncilTOPIC: Legal Free Aid

More in this Section

Gardaí honoured by Spanish police

Heartburn drugs prescribed inappropriately

Trump visit highlights pay disparity between soldiers and gardaí

Judge says juvenile justice remains at ‘bottom of pile’


Lifestyle

Mick Flannery's Evening Train gets a new platform

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 05, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »