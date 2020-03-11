News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin City Council spends €3m on legal fees

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 07:53 AM

Dublin City Council's legal fees for 2019 came to more than €3m.

Last month, it emerged the local authority paid solicitors almost €1.5m during the year.

And new figures, released under the Freedom of Information Act, show the council also paid 30 barristers just over €1.5m.

Independent councillor Anthony Flynn says more work should be done by the council's own lawyers.

"This is happening right across the board, not only in the legal department, but in other departments within Dublin City Council," he said.

"We seem to be throwing money into black holes where we should be looking at what way we can utilise the people that we have working within these departments."

