News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin City Council reveals plan for former Smithfield market

Dublin City Council reveals plan for former Smithfield market
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 07:30 AM

Dublin City Council has revealed its plan for the former Smithfield market.

According to The Herald, city planners hope to preserve all the heritage assets, but the plans involve a significant enhancement of the marketplace and outdoor areas.

The original fish market site, which has been demolished and is being used as a carpark, is also to be included within the development proposals.

The Chancery Street yard will become the new public entrance allowing for easier access from the Luas.

The proposals have been presented to the markets and casual trading subcommittee.

READ MORE

'Some of these have to be fraudulent,' says TD as claims against Dublin City Council soar


SmithfieldDublin

More in this Section

C&AG report: €41bn pumped into banks during crash may never be full recoveredC&AG report: €41bn pumped into banks during crash may never be full recovered

Sinn Féin targets insurance and childcare in alternative budgetSinn Féin targets insurance and childcare in alternative budget

Jet forced to dump thousands of litres of fuel then aborted landing at ShannonJet forced to dump thousands of litres of fuel then aborted landing at Shannon

Gardaí appeal for help locating missing Dublin teenGardaí appeal for help locating missing Dublin teen


Lifestyle

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who doesn’t know whether to divorce her husband or give him another chance.Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband has cheated twice – can I trust him again?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »